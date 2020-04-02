Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially issued his shelter-in-place order for all Georgia residents and visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through April 13.
The order states that all residents and visitors are required to shelter in place within their homes or places of residence to help limit the spread of COVID-19 unless “they are conducting or participating in essential services, performing necessary travel, engaged in the performance of travel to and from the performance of minimum basic operations for a business, establishment, corporation, nonprofit or organization not classified as critical infrastructure or are part of the workforce for critical infrastructure and are actively engaged in the performance of or travel to and from their respective employments.”
Essential services includes obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies needed to work from home and products to maintain safety, sanitation and essential residential maintenance; engaging in activities for the health and safety of family or household members and engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as a minimum distance of 6 feet is maintained.
To view the full order, visit https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders.