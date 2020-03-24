Starting at noon today, anyone with an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 will be put in mandatory quarantine and all nightclubs and bars that can’t maintain a 6-foot distance between patrons will be shut down.
In a public address Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would sign an executive order imposing the restrictions through noon on April 6.
Mandatory quarantine would apply to those who are living in long-term care facilities, have a chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have tested positive for COVID-19, are suspected to have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.
The state Department of Public Health will help people under quarantine get the services they need, he said.
“This order will also close all bars and nightclubs and it will ban gatherings of 10 or more people unless you can maintain six feet between people at all times,” Kemp said.
Under the order, the health department will be able to close any “business, establishment, nonprofit or organization for non-compliance.”
“If your friends, neighbors or local organizations are not complying, call them out or report them to us,” Kemp said. “If any establishment isn’t following these directives, I would ask you to take your business somewhere else.”
Ginger Heidel, risk communication for the Coastal Health District, said the department has had the power to require people who were confirmed to be infected to stay in quarantine.
“This sounds like it’s going to take it a lot further,” Heidel said.
She could not comment on exactly how the new rules would be enforced.
“We’ll have more information soon, but I don’t have it now,” Heidel said.
Kemp also announced several additional measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and beefing up the state’s medical apparatus to better deal with the outbreak.
Aside from workers in the “most critical government services,” all state employees are working from home, he said.
The order will also suspend restrictions on the practice of medicine by people whose licenses are inactive or lapsed within the past five years and allow temporary licensing by the Georgia Board of Nursing of graduate nurses who have not taken their nursing exam.
All Georgia pharmacists will be able to fill or dispense 90-day supplies of prescribed drugs if a patient has no remaining refills and the pharmacist is unable to contact the prescribing provider.
To assist hospitals, Kemp said the state was working with the federal government to procure medical protective gear from the nation’s stockpile. Georgia will be receiving hundreds of thousands of masks, gowns, face shields and gloves in the next week, he said.
The capacity of medical facilities to house patients is also an issue, and Kemp said the state is working diligently on finding as much space as possible to care for and isolate infected persons.
Kemp also announced that he would extend the state income tax deadline to July 15 to match a federal tax deadline extension.