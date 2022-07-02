A second extension of the state’s gasoline tax will cost the government millions, but Georgia will be OK, a member of Glynn County’s legislative delegation says.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Friday further extending suspension of the gas tax at the pumps to Aug. 13. It was due to expire in the middle of this month.
Kemp said the suspension is needed to help Georgians get through a time of high inflation and high fuel costs.
Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, whose district includes a chunk of Glynn County, acknowledges there may be some who are concerned about further loss of gas tax revenue.
“Yes, there is concern, but so far, the budget surplus has been enough to cover the $170 million monthly cost,” DeLoach told The News when asked. “Gov. Kemp’s budget analysis have been very accurate in their predictions, and this governor is the most disciplined politician I have ever known.”
Legislators initially passed the measure suspending the tax through May 31 during the last session of the General Assembly after gas prices began skyrocketing. Both Republicans and Democrats supported it.
Kemp extended it the first time by executive order through July 14. That order and the second executive order temporarily removing the gas tax will need to be ratified by the legislature when it is back in session.
The state gas tax in Georgia is 29.1 cents per gallon.
Revenue generated by the tax goes to highway maintenance and other state transportation projects.
DeLoach was among the legislators who voted for the suspension during the session.
“I think we will be alright, but if the choice is between delaying some projects and helping hardworking Georgia families, I will choose those families every time,” DeLoach said.
Kemp continued to blame President Biden for the high cost of gas and rising inflation when announcing the executive order.
Kemp is a Republican, and Biden is a Democrat.
“I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians,” Kemp said.
“Unfortunately, President Biden and Democratic leaders have not done their part to tackle this issue, instead calling on Americans facing record-high inflation to live more frugally.”
The executive order also suspends collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel and extends the state of emergency for supply chair disruptions.
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, echoed Kemp’s sentiments.
“While President Biden and Democrats in Washington do nothing to help hardworking Georgians, we are again taking action to keep our people and our economy moving,” Ralston said.
Analysts with AAA and GasBuddy say the disruption of oil supplies during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is mostly responsible for high gas prices, which have topped $4 a gallon across the nation.
Biden’s pleas to Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax during the crisis have gone unheeded.