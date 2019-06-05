Let’s face it, nobody enjoys seeing trash on the beautiful beaches of Glynn County.
Fortunately, those wanting to make an effort to clean up these treasures of the Golden Isles can do so this Saturday at three different locations in the county, and score a free T-shirt to boot.
In honor of World Oceans Day on June 8, Yamaha Rightwaters and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful (KGIB) will sponsor cleanups at Jekyll and St. Simons Islands, as well as Fancy Bluff Park in western Glynn County.
This year also marks the 40th anniversary of KGIB’s founding. The organization touts itself as a leader in helping keep the Golden Isles of Georgia clean, green and beautiful.
Volunteer work is at the core of what KGIB does, with more than 14,000 hours of volunteer work contributed annually through programs and initiatives, according to the organization’s website.
For any organization that champions the environment, it’s essential to involve community members in cleanup efforts.
“When folks are involved, they get instant gratification of having made an immediate impact,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
King-Badyna said even single-day cleanup efforts have significant impact on coastal environments like Glynn County.
“If we can remove land litter, we’re preventing marine debris buildup,” she said. “This benefits not just the ocean, but the many miles of salt marshes, which are just as important.”
King-Badyna also stressed the importance of the collective regional effort of this weekend’s cleanup. This will be Yamaha’s first time hosting the coastal Georgia cleanup event. Altogether, 10 cleanups will be held this weekend in all six of Georgia’s coastal counties, hosted by 18 different organizations.
Those who want to help out with the St. Simons cleanup will meet at the Coast Guard Station beach access, and those interested in the Fancy Bluff cleanup will meet at Fancy Bluff Park off of Hwy. 17. Both cleanups meet at 8:30 a.m.
For the Jekyll cleanup, participants will meet at Great Dunes Park pavilion at 9 a.m.
People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join any of the cleanups. Supplies will be provided to all participants, and T-shirts will be available while supplies last.