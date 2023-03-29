Motorists transporting anything that could come loose and end up in the roadway or along the roadside will want to double-check to ensure their loads are secure starting in April.
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful for a zero-tolerance enforcement initiative on unsecured loads that turn into litter when something comes loose.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful Executive Director Lea King-Badyna thinks of it as a spring cleaning of sorts to clean up the roadways in more ways than one.
“Unsecured truck and trailer loads contribute greatly to the amount of roadside trash and litter in our community,” she said in a release from the organization. “Highways 303 and 17, the F.J. Torras Causeway and Sea Island Road are prime examples of habitually littered roadways due to improperly secured loads.”
In April, officers with the Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office will keep a watchful eye out for any motorists not adhering to state and local laws that call for the proper containment of everything from yard debris on a trailer to construction materials in the bed of a truck and anything in between. The effort is intended to keep the roads cleaner and safer, King-Badyna said.
Interim Glynn County Police Chief O’Neal Jackson agreed.
“Not only are unsecured loads a prime source of litter, they are also potentially dangerous,” he said. “Unsecured items pose a safety risk and can strike vehicles and cause accidents when motorists swerve to avoid them. We are happy to join with the other law enforcement departments in this joint effort.”
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s advice is to not rely on the weight of items to keep them in the back of a truck or on a trailer and to consider buying a cover for truck beds or trailers.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said it is also important to properly tarp, net, rope, or bungee anything in the bed of a truck or in a trailer that could fall out and become litter or obstruct a roadway.
“While we patrol for unsecured items year-round, this month-long April initiative will bring heightened awareness to this safety risk and remind folks to secure loads,” Jones said.
Law enforcement officers on traffic patrol aren’t just looking for speeders or traffic violators, they are also paying attention to the rules meant to ensure roadways are clean and safe, said Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump.
“Our deputies will be out enforcing all traffic laws,” Jump said. “We’ll be working accidents and speeders and if we see unsecured loads, we’ll deal with that as well.”
For more information on the initiative, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at 912-279-1490.
To report unsecured loads, contact the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559, the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7800 or the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office at 912-554- 7600.