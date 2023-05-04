Keep Glynn Running was created three years ago to promote the many job opportunities in the Golden Isles and to explain the skills needed to land those jobs.
A majority of those jobs, as many as 65%, are entry-level jobs that do not require any post secondary education.
“A lot of the jobs, especially at the port, are entry level. The port is struggling big time,” said McKenzie Padgett, director of business development for the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The Keep Glynn Running campaign was created by the development authority to encourage students and young adults to consider careers in engineering and manufacturing.
“We have to go to where the kids are,” Padgett said. “We can’t expect them to come to us.”
Padgett said development authority officials and local employers plan to make quarterly trips to the high schools starting in August to encourage students to consider careers offered by local employers.
Many employers offer on-the-job training and some even offer apprentice programs that will lead to lifelong careers. The average wage for manufacturing jobs in Glynn County is $75,019 and for all industries is $49,750, according to the development authority.
Among the jobs in production are fabricator, welder, machinist, industrial engineer and production manager. In process development, there are opportunities for mechanics, electronics drafters, industrial designers, analysts and project managers.
Quality assurance careers include inspector, quality control technicians, industrial engineers and manufacturing engineers. Examples of maintenance jobs includes industrial maintenance technician, electrician, engineering technician and electrical/mechanical engineer.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get these positions filled,” Padgett said.
Participants in the program start as young as 16 years old. The median age for participants is the mid 20s, meaning many have already graduated high school or earned a GED.
“It’s not too late,” she said of older participants. “You have an opportunity for a new career.”
People who have already graduated high school can contact Coastal Pines Technical College and ask for the admissions counselor, 912 262-4999, or contact Golden Isles College & Career Academy, 912 280-4000.