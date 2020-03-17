Stay calm. Stay safe. Wash your hands.
This is some of the advice offered by medical professionals as communities across the nation address the risk of COVID-19 spread.
For now, the Golden Isles is not at the same level of high risk to COVID-19 as other areas in the country that have larger counts of confirmed cases. No cases has been confirmed as of Monday in Glynn County, though one person has tested positive in the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital.
Dr. Mark Hanly, local pathologist, recommends taking necessary precautions but staying sensible about what will and will not help during this time.
“We do not have an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in this community, but undoubtably we are going to have a case eventually,” said Hanly, chief medical officer for Southeastern Pathology Associates. “We’ve had a case in Camden.”
The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has rapidly risen. More than 3,770 cases and 69 deaths were reported as of Monday.
In Georgia, 121 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed Monday, and one person in the state has died. Most confirmed cases are in the northern part of the state near Atlanta.
Hanly recommends taking common sense measures to stay healthy and potentially limit spread of the virus locally.
“Wash your hands frequently,” he said. “Stay away from large crowds. Do not visit sick people unless they’re relatives and you need to be involved.”
Go outside, he said. Eat healthy, exercise and stay well rested.
“The worst thing to do would be to sit in front of the television and watch one of these hyperbolic, breathless news programs,” Hanly said.
Misinformation spreads easily, and community-wide panic creates new problems.
“The panic mind is, I think, one of the things that is most concerning,” Hanly said. “You can make anything become short if you’re buying more than you actually need.”
Southeast Georgia Health System began planning its response to the spread of COVID-19 a month ago, Hanly said.
“Members of the medical staff and myself, we’ve all had input on this,” he said. “We’ve been following it very closely, meeting on a regular basis. And we’ve had a series of committees set up to deal with different aspects, from supply chain to everything like that.”
In today’s world of social media and constant news consumption, there’s a risk for overreaction. Hanly urges the community to stay informed through official and reliable sources, rather than Facebook or Twitter.
“We can’t ignore it,” he said. “This is not something you can just ignore. But you’ve got to be sensible. Stay outside in the sunlight, wash your hands, don’t hang around in big crowds, eat healthy.”
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has offered guidelines on how to prepare in the event COVID-19 spreads to the community. Recommendations include knowing where to find local information, knowing the signs and symptoms, staying home when one feels sick and taking steps for those at higher risk.
The CDC also recommends washing hands often and cleaning frequently touches surfaces daily.
It’s also important to create a household plan of action in case a family member gets ill or there’s a disruption of daily activities due to COVID-19 in the community. The CDC suggests getting a two-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications, food and other essentials.
Stay well-informed, Hanly suggests, and prepare responsibly.
“You’ve got to try to put everything in perspective,” he said. “You’ve really got to avoid panic. Keep calm and wash your hands.”