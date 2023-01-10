Grief is among the most common forms of trauma that children experience, and losing a loved one at a young age has proven to have a lasting impact on a child’s life.
A nonprofit organization with a mission to serve children and teens in Georgia who are grieving has expanded into Glynn County in hopes of aiding those who have experienced this trauma.
Kate’s Club, a nonprofit based in Atlanta, aims to empower youth who are grieving the death of a family member or caregiver. The organization recently partnered with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to expand into Coastal Georgia, where 18,000 bereaved youth live, according to the organization.
Alneata Kemp, who also serves as executive director of Family Connection of Glynn County, has been hired to be the area’s regional program coordinator for Kate’s Club.
“One of the things that drew me to Kate’s Club is their vision,” Kemp said. “Some may think it’s so simple, but it’s so powerful, and it’s to create a world in which it is OK to grieve … It overflows into children, into families, into our community and eventually even outside of Glynn County and into the world because it’s such a universal message.”
Kate’s Club will celebrate its 20th anniversary in April. Its founder, Kate Atwood, began the organization years after the death of her mother at a time in her life when she grappled with the impact of losing a parent at a young age.
“Kate lost her mom to cancer when she was 12 years old,” said Lisa Aman, executive director of Kate’s Club. “And she, her brother and her dad, they did fine. They did alright. She went on to college and to have a very successful beginning of a career, and kind of by chance — though in hindsight, maybe it wasn’t by chance — she volunteered at a grief camp for kids.”
At the camp, a 22-year-old Atwood shared her personal story. In doing so, she realized she was saying her mother’s name for the first time since her death.
“She realized in that moment the power of hearing her story and the power of being with others who were also grieving, even though her mother’s death was almost 10 years prior,” Aman said. “That was the beginning of Kate’s Club.”
Kate’s Club helps youth find a community of others who are grieving and offers them resources and opportunities to address their grief and be empowered by it.
Atwood lived in Atlanta at the time, and she began bringing children in her community together to discuss and address their grief.
“And the first outing, she took six kids to a bowling alley,” Aman said, adding that the bowling trip is a continued annual tradition today.
“Every second weekend of December, we take all of our members bowling. We’ve grown from serving six kids to serving more than 6,000.”
Atwood’s goal was to create connections and form a community for children who are grieving so they can turn that grief into strength.
The organization’s work has been focused in the metro Atlanta area but has recently begun spreading further around the state.
“About a year ago, we started doing trainings and presenting at conferences in not only Brunswick but also in Albany, Macon, Augusta, Athens,” Aman said. “We are talking to folks in Rome right now and Columbus.”
There are more than 200,000 grieving children in Georgia, she said, and about 90,000 of those live in the Atlanta area. Kate’s Club hopes to reach those remaining 110,000 as well, Aman said.
“We have data by county, and the highest numbers are in the Brunswick area and in the Albany area,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in increasing the number of children who have lost loved ones in the community, Kemp said.
“We know that during the pandemic Glynn County had some of the highest numbers when it came to those who were affected by COVID-19,” she said.
In 2020, Georgia recorded 1 in 12 children grieving the loss of a parent or sibling, Aman said. And in communities of color, that number rises to 1 in 8, she said.
“So communities that have larger communities of color are going to have more bereaved children,” she said. “Then with COVID on top of that, we know that those ratios have gotten worse.”
Kate’s Club serves children through a variety of programs, including a clubhouse that is offered regularly on the weekends. These full-day events feature group-based, recreational, therapeutic activities.
“Some of it is very direct at addressing grief,” Aman said. “A lot of it is indirect. So it could be an art activity. It could be drumming. It’s different ways of expressing emotions and the grief comes out through that type of activity. It’s very physical and very art based, and recreation is a broad-based term.”
Kate’s Club also reaches children through school-based grief groups, which often last six to eight weeks and serve students of all ages.
“One of the main ways we make connections with schools is through professional training,” Aman said. “… We go into a school, and we train school counselors, their social workers, hopefully their administration, classroom teachers, on how to talk to the kids about grief, how to recognize grief and how to support a child through that process.”
Kemp said so far schools, businesses and organizations in Brunswick have been receptive to Kate’s Club’s mission and have offered to support its expansion into Glynn County.
“I have been very excited because the community has really received Kate’s Club,” she said. “… We’ve been out meeting and collaborating with area businesses, nonprofit organizations, just sharing the work of Kate’s Club.”
Risley Middle School is among the first schools to invite Kate’s Club to provide professional training to staff and to begin working with students.
And Kemp has more plans to grow Kate’s Club in this community.
“We’re hoping to start our Clubhouse program, and that is going to be more engagement with the community,” she said.
A lot of Kate’s Club’s work is focused on educating communities and advocating for more awareness about this important issue, Aman said.
“No one really realizes it’s that many kids,” she said. “They also don’t understand the risks of not addressing it. We know from a lot of research that grief is the most common form of childhood trauma. It also has the single strongest impact on a child’s school outcomes.”
Children who experience this trauma often make unhealthy choices later in life, she said. Reports show that 90% of youth in the juvenile justice system lost a loved one when they were younger, Aman said.
Anyone wishing to support Kate’s Club in Glynn County is invited now to get involved and spread the word, Kemp said.
“I’m excited about what’s to come,” she said.