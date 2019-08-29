Geri Mullis sat down to write a farewell card to Karen Larrick, her colleague of nearly eight years, and she couldn’t. She just cried.
Mullis, the director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, instead had to share her warm thoughts with Larrick in person at the going-away reception held Wednesday to celebrate Larrick’s retirement.
Larrick will soon retire from her position as program coordinator at the library, where she’s worked since 2012.
“We’re just so excited that you and Tom get to share this experience of retirement together and get to go and visit your grandbabies and have such a blast,” Mullis said.
Larrick began at the library when it was still part of the Three Rivers Regional Library System. She was hired part-time as the assistant for the book mobile, which drove routes around the county.
As program coordinator, Larrick is the mastermind and driving force behind many of the library’s most beloved offerings, including the summer reading events and activities that keep local students entertained during their long, hot months away from school.
She’s brought animal shows to library that featured six-foot snakes and massive birds. She filled the reading rooms with therapy dogs, with science experiments for budding chemists and engineers, with musicians, with puppeteers and much more.
“She obviously has made a great impact, not only just on the library but in our community over the years, with all the programs that she has planned and made happen,” said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, during the reception.
Larrick’s career before she came to the Brunswick library featured a number of new beginnings. But much of her life has been dedicated to enriching the lives of young learners.
“As we moved around with my husband’s career, I would have to discover and reinvent myself every time,” Larrick said. “Mostly, though, I was in teaching.”
Larrick ran a preschool for nearly seven years and taught elementary school art classes in two locations.
“My degree is actually in art education, so that was what I had prepared myself for, never knowing that I would end up in a library,” she said.
Her retirement reception wasn’t a “goodbye,” Bryson said, but a “see you later.” Larrick and her husband plan to kick off her retirement with some traveling and visits with their grandchildren.
Larrick received a warm send-off Wednesday at the reception, along with the gift of a traveler’s guide to New England, where she’ll soon be traveling.
“It really humbles you to know that people appreciate you,” she said.
Mullis promised there will always be a place for Larrick at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries. And when she comes back, Mullis said she’ll have her card ready.
“Karen, you are amazing,” she said. “We cannot ever thank you. So that means you have to come back.”