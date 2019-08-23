Several changes may be coming for Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission customers, including leak adjustments for those behind on their bills, a cutoff policy for sewer-only customers and deposit refunds for non-residential customers.
The utility commission voted unanimously to formally ask the city of Brunswick and Glynn County commissions to amend the ordinance governing the JWSC to allow customers who are past due on their bills to request leak adjustments.
“The current leak adjustment policy states that anyone that has an existing balance on their account cannot qualify for a leak adjustment,” Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said during a JWSC legislative committee meeting Thursday.
The committee gave the thumbs up to the proposed ordinance amendment Thursday morning, and the full JWSC commission gave its blessing later that afternoon.
“We know we have several customers that are carrying sizable balances,” Burroughs said. “With the way leak adjustment policy reads now, regardless of how bad their leak is it just gets billed to them and they cannot get that adjusted. They have a leak regardless of whether they have an existing balance.”
The ordinance change would also allow customers who applied for a leak adjustment and were denied within the last 90 days to have their case reviewed. For those who qualify for the utility’s customer assistance program, that extends to the last year.
The amendment would also simplify the leak adjustment rules.
Under the current rules, a leak adjustment can only be granted if a customer’s bill is four times higher than his average. The customer could then get back 75 percent of the amount over his average bill.
If the new rules take effect, anyone could apply for a leak adjustment if his bill is higher than average. If approved, the customer would get half of the overage back.
Customers would also have 90 days from the billing date instead of 60 to submit an adjustment request.
For people who put in new sod, the utility would offer a once-per-year adjustment for the early watering needed for the sod to take. To get the adjustment, a customer would need to provide proof of payment for at least two pallets of sod, Burroughs said.
Also, the new policy would allow adjustments for leaks in irrigations systems. In every case, the customer must prove they have a leak.
“Essentially, it’s going to simplify how we calculate leak adjustments and allow us to help more people that actually have leaks,” Burroughs said.
The commission also voted unanimously to recommend the county and city commissions change another ordinance, this one dealing with sewer-only customers.
Currently, the JWSC has no means to shut off service to sewer-only customers. If the county and city commissions approve the amendments, utility workers would begin installing locking caps into service lines of such customers near where they meed the sewer main.
Sewer-only customer non-payment has been a long-running issue.
“They choose not to pay it because they know we can’t shut them off,” Burroughs said.
The utility has around 500 sewer-only customers. Of those, 60 are behind on their bills by $40,000 in total.
The JWSC will give sewer-only customers 30 days to pay their bills once the policy goes into effect, alerting the Glynn County Health Department at the same time.
Should the customer not get right with the utility within 30 days, their service will be shut off and the health department will issue a notice of violation. If the violation isn’t corrected, the health department could condemn the house, which could, in turn, lead Glynn County or the city of Brunswick to revoke the owner’s certificate of occupancy.
During the legislative committee meeting, Commissioner Wayne Neal asked how much the JWSC would have to pay, at most, to collect on that $40,000.
Installing locking caps on all 60 sewer service connections would cost around $12,000 in material and employee hours, he said.
While it’s not something he’d like to do, Neal said it seemed like a “necessary evil.”
The commission also voted for an ordinance amendment to allow all customers to get their deposits back. Currently, only residential customers can do so.
After three years, a residential customer can have their deposit returned if they’ve paid all their bills over that period.
If the county and city commissions make the requested ordinance changes, all non-residential customers would have to pay their bills for five years before they could get their deposit back.
The utility would not issue non-residential refunds directly to the customer, however. The deposit amount would be credited to their account after a credit check.
Commissioner Cornell Harvey asked if it would affect the utility’s finances.
The utility can’t touch deposits, Burroughs said. By law, they must go into a bank account and sit there until they are returned to the customer. If the customer who paid the deposit can’t be located, the money goes to the state government.
In other business, the utility commission voted to accept three new pump stations and five additions to the public sewer system.
Chairman Ben Turnipseed said the utility has been maintaining the pump stations, all on St. Simons Island, for years. The commission was merely clearing up some issues with paperwork.
The five additions were all added to serve new construction.
The commission also voted to amend its emergency pay policy for salaried employees and to approve a contract to smoke test the sewer system in the city of Brunswick and part of the unincorporated county north of the city.
The next regular meeting of the full utility commission is scheduled for Sept. 5.