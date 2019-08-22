The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority announced Tuesday that it will award a low-interest $15 million loan to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
The utility’s finance committee added the subject to its agenda during a Wednesday meeting but ultimately deferred making a judgment on it.
In its announcement, GEFA stated, “the loan will finance the rehabilitation of the Academy Creek and Dunbar Creek wastewater treatment plants and the sewer collection system.”
At the finance committee meeting, JWSC Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs specified that most of it will go towards major upgrades to the Academy Creek plant and cured-in-place pipe to replace old parts of the sewer system.
The commission has six months from the day GEFA announced its decision to finalize and sign a formal agreement and another six months before it has to start using the money.
If it doesn’t start putting the loan money into sewer projects within six months, the utility will have to start paying continuance fees, Burroughs said.
Due to the lengthy timeframe, committee member Tripp Stephens suggested they hold off on voting to send it to the full commission for approval.
He said the commission should give some more time for utility staff members to go over the details of the agreement, talk to the city of Brunswick and Glynn County about signing on as guarantors and to allow all the relevant committees to go over the whole thing.
Burroughs said officials with both the city and county have already indicated they would be willing to sign on as guarantors.
The committee deferred the matter but agreed to put the GEFA loan agreement on the agenda for its next meeting and to send it to the full utility commission’s Sept. 19 meeting.
In other business, both the finance and facilities committees — both met Wednesday — recommended the utility commission go ahead with a planned smoke test of the sewer system in the city of Brunswick and part of the county.
Rainwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into the public sewer system through cracks and holes in the pipes account for a lot of the waste that gets treated at the utility’s three wastewater treatment plants, pushing the plants closer to their capacity and costing the utility more in treatment.
By injecting a colored vapor into the system at key points, the utility can determine where some of these holes and cracks might be.
The full commission voted in June to set aside $325,000 for the project.
Some bids for the project came in well below that. The finance committee voted unanimously to award a $232,000 contract for the test to the Hollywood, Fla., based Public Utility Management Planning Services.
Contractor McKim & Creed performed a similar smoke test on St. Simons Island but did not get the contract this go-around. It did submit a bid, but the asking price was around $60,000 higher than that submitted by PUMPS.
Burroughs said he was confident PUMPS could perform the test.
In other business, the facilities committee also recommended the full utility commission accept three pump stations and five sewer system exertions into the public sewer system.
The full commission will meet today at 2 p.m. in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, to consider all items recommended by the two committees.