The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is one of dozens of systems across Georgia that will be awarded part of $422 million in funds for infrastructure improvements.
The JWSC is slated to receive $1.9 million.
Recipients were chosen by the governor-appointed Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee, which targeted cities and counties in high-need areas. The funds can be used to upgrade or expand water or wastewater treatment systems.
Others selected for funding in neighboring counties include Folkston, $5.1 million, and Jesup, $6.9 million.
— The Brunswick News