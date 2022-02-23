The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is one of dozens of systems across Georgia that will be awarded part of $422 million in funds for infrastructure improvements.

The JWSC is slated to receive $1.9 million.

Recipients were chosen by the governor-appointed Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee, which targeted cities and counties in high-need areas. The funds can be used to upgrade or expand water or wastewater treatment systems.

Others selected for funding in neighboring counties include Folkston, $5.1 million, and Jesup, $6.9 million.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

Date nights are special, and girls’ (or guys’) nights out can be a lot of fun, but sometimes it seems as if even the most special occasions become routine.