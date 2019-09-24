The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission invites the public to an open house on the utility’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 north mainland project.
The project involved rerouting the sewer flow through the north mainland on a more efficient path to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
During the project, contractors will replace the old pipe primarily in the B & W Grade Road and Whitlock Street areas with cured-in-place pipe, or CIPP. CIPP doesn’t necessitate digging up the old pipe — instead, the new pipe is inserted into the ground through the old pipe.
JWSC Engineering Director Todd Kline and Project Manager Jason Vo will be on-hand to discuss the project, along with representatives from the contractors involved with the project.
Utility personnel and contractors can explain the particulars of the project to anyone who attends, and a short presentation will be given every 30 minutes. The open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.