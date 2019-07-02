JWSC to cut off water service to Wolfe Street during repairs

The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will cut off water service to homes and business on Wolfe Street on Wednesday.

Water service will be unavailable from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while utility workers perform repairs to a water valve at the intersection of Wolfe and K streets. The intersection will be closed to through traffic during the repairs.

Once service has been restored Wednesday afternoon, the utility will issue a 24-hour boil water advisory for those affected. During that period, JWSC customers are advised to boil tap water for at least three minutes before consuming.

For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7100.

— The Brunswick News

