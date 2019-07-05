JWSC to cut off water service to Gordon Street customers during repairs
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission plans to cut off water service today to homes in the 800 block of Gordon Street.
Water will be unavailable from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today while workers repair a fire hydrant, according to a news release from the utility.
Once service has been restored this afternoon, the utility will issue a 24-hour boil water advisory for those affected. During that period, JWSC customers are advised to boil tap water for at least three minutes before consuming.
For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7100.
— The Brunswick News