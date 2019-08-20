It’s going to be a busy week for the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, as it is scheduled to hold four committee meetings on top of its full commission meeting this week.
After a successful run on St. Simons Island, the utility plans to smoke out holes in the sewer system in Brunswick and some surrounding areas.
Rainwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into the public sewer system through cracks and holes in the pipes account for a lot of the waste that gets treated at the utility’s three wastewater treatment plants, pushing the plants closer to their capacity and costing the utility more in treatment.
By injecting a colored vapor into the system at key points, the utility can determine where some of these holes and cracks might be.
Called smoke testing, the JWSC’s facilities and finance committees will consider a contract for the project at their meetings on Wednesday.
Contractor McKim & Creed performed such a study on St. Simons Island
“We’re going to be smoke testing twice as much footage (of sewer pipe) on the mainland as we did on the island, but it will be same procedures,” said Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “It will be the vast majority south of Community (Road) and part of the area west of (U.S. Highway) 17 that we have gravity (sewer lines) at ... Belle Point I think is on there, and an area just south of the country club is being tested as well.”
This time around, the utility is looking at the most aged pipes.
“If you think about it, we’re smoke-testing the oldest part of the city. The south end of Brunswick has the old parts of the system,” Burroughs said. “... The ones we’re most concerned about are the areas in the south mainland and near the hospital.”
The JWSC estimates the project to cost around $230,000. Smoke testing St. Simons Island cost around $125,000 for half the linear feet of pipe, Burroughs said.
The results from the St. Simons Island test were positive, the commission found. The parts of the system McKim & Creed tested weren’t in as bad shape as expected, and most of the repairs were not very costly or extensive.
“We’re hoping that (the results) look similar to what we found on St. Simons, some problems that are fixable so we knock some (inflow and infiltration) out, but so numerous that we can’t fix them all,” Burroughs said.
The final results should be ready within eight to 10 weeks, with a report on the findings to follow shortly, he said.
If both the facilities and finance committees approve the contract at their Wednesday meetings, it will go to the full commission on Thursday for final approval.
The facilities committee will consider at its meeting recommending whether or not the full commission should accept ownership of three pump stations and five additions to the public sewer system.
“The three pump stations have deed work that never got finished, the other five are small infrastructure,” Burroughs said. “Most of it is in the right of way that we would maintain that serve a single development.”
All eight items will also go the commission on Thursday if approved.
At its Wednesday meeting, the JWSC’s human resources committee will vote on the minutes from its last meeting before holding a closed session.
While he said the committee likely won’t take a vote on them, committee chairman Don Elliot said it will discuss applications for the vacant executive director post.
The committee will try to narrow down the applicants for the full commission to consider, which it currently plans to do on Thursday. He couldn’t rule out the possibility of the commission voting to hire someone at that meeting.
Members of the legislative committee will consider four possible amendments to the JWSC’s governing ordinance.One is a change to the leak adjustment policy, Burroughs said.
“If that gets approved, we would be simplifying the leak adjustment policy and allowing someone with an outstanding balance to get a leak adjustment,” Burroughs said. “A lot of people can’t get a leak adjustment because they’re behind and keep digging themselves into a deeper hole. This should help that.”
Another amendment up for consideration would allow commercial businesses to seek refunds on their deposits if they pay their bills as required for five years.
The other two amendments deal with measuring the usage of and installing means to cut off sewer-only JWSC customers and billing customers by the gallon of water usage.
If approved by the committee, all four will be considered by the full commission.
The full commission is also expected to consider changes to its emergency pay policy that were recommended by the utility’s emergency preparedness committee earlier this month.
The HR, finance and facilities committee meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. The legislative committee will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday while the full commission will meet at 2 p.m. the same day.
All five meetings will be held in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.