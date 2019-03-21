Engineering design contracts for Phase 2 and 3 of a major north mainland sewer project are on Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s Thursday agenda.
The project, paid for by revenue from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016, would see a large chunk of the north mainland sewer system rerouted to a more efficient route to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Instead of taking a route around the eastern side of Brunswick and turning back to the west toward Academy Creek, as the sewer system does now, the new main will take a more direct southern route to the west side of Brunswick and straight into Academy Creek from the north, explained Executive Director Jimmy Junkin.
The project will overall improve the system, but also shorten the time sewage spends in the system before reaching the plant, Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs added.
Ultimately, both phases will involve completely revamping sewer two lift stations and rerouting a sewer line from one station to a different route.
Voters approved $11.5 million in SPLOST funds for the project in the 2016 general election.
Commissioners are also expected to consider buying a new pump for the Academy Creek plant.
“We’re purchasing a new pump because the one we have now needs repairs, and it would be cheaper to buy a new one,” Burroughs said.
JWSC Purchasing Director Pamela Crosby said the pump’s price meets the threshold at which utility staff must take it to the commission for approval.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider an unsolicited proposal from a developer to upgrade two sewer pump stations that would serve a new apartment complex and spending money on sludge hauling equipment and vehicles, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the JWSC’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.