Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioners are scheduled to consider awarding contracts today to study possible odor control measures at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and potential expansions of the water and sewer systems.
The utility’s facilities committee approved both items at its Wednesday meeting, moving them along to the full commission today.
“Staff put out an RFP for an engineer to examine not only what’s coming out of the plant but at the upstream lift stations to determine the best and most cost-effective way to manage the odors and gasses coming out of the sewage,” Junkin said.
Junkin recommended the utility award the contract to Stantec, out of Jacksonville, for $51,499.
Committee member Robert Duncan asked for details on what exactly the contractor would be doing if the utility hired it.
“We’re asking them to take a look at the dynamics of this system including the eight lift stations, which are the upstream stations, and analyze what options there would be,” Junkin said.
The utility could deal with the odor in multiple ways, he explained, and the contractor would tell them which would be the most cost-effective.
“There’s any number of ways of dealing with odors, particularly because you’ve got upstream flows coming into the plant that contribute to the problem,” Junkin said. “… Frequently, wastewater utilities will add chemicals at upstream lift stations to minimize the biochemistry that creates those odors and to drive it towards a different kind of biochemistry that doesn’t. The other option is just to wait and look at it at the plant itself.”
While the utility could attempt to treat the problem at the Academy Creek plant instead of at the sewer pump stations that feed into it, that solution comes with its own problems, Junkin explained.
“If all you’re doing is capturing the gas, the chemistry there that’s creating those gases continues to function as it flows into the plant,” Junkin said.
“So we may want to do something in the way of oxygen injection that would change the dynamics of what’s going on and prevent it from releasing more gas further into the plant.”
The money for the study will come from roughly $160,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 5 revenue collected by the city. Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs said the city had collected the money specifically for odor control measures back when it had owned the plant.
“We have verified with them that are in agreement with performing the study first before spending all the money,” Burroughs said.
The committee voted 2-0 to recommend the full commission approve the contract. Committee member Steve Copeland was absent.
It voted the same for the contract to study the cost of system expansion.
The utility has been looking at expanding its system for a while, Burroughs said, specifically to residential areas very close to existing water and sewer lines.
“Just as a refresher, we’re going to be looking at extending services to three key areas we mapped out, and that includes the areas around (U.S. Highway) 341 we talked about, Arco, the Ellis Point area, and a little further up north on the east side of 341,” Junkin said.
The contract calls for an engineering firm to pin down the cost of extending service to the three areas.
Junkin recommended awarding the contract to engineering firm Georgia Water and Environmental Services for $17,636.
Burroughs told the committee that the utility has worked well with GWES in the past.
In other business, the committee discussed potential SPLOST 2020 projects.
Junkin said he’s working closely with the county and city to see where they may be able to overlap their projects, hopefully eliminating the need for the JWSC to tear up freshly-paved SPLOST projects done by either entity.
“Our first priority is to make sure we’re in line with what they’re doing,” Junkin said.
Beyond that, Junkin said utility staff has come up with a list of priority categories to draw SPLOST projects from. The first is to take care of water and sewer assets that may have been damaged by hurricanes Matthew or Irma.
Stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into sewer pipes on St. Simons Island was Junkin’s next priority. A study of the severity of the issue is underway, and he said it impacts the abilities of the Academy and Dunbar Creek treatment plants to work effectively.
Other priorities included upgrading the JWSC’s water system, extending service to areas currently without service but close to existing JWSC infrastructure, replacing cast iron, ductile iron and transite lines and a systemwide water meter replacement program.
“This is big enough dollar issue that it might be good for a SPLOST project,” Junkin said of the meter replacement project.
Duncan noted that, if the voters approve SPLOST 2020, they wouldn’t see any revenue until the fiscal year 2021, at least, and asked Junkin to keep that in mind when planning what projects to include in the utility’s list. He also wanted to see rough cost estimates.
The full utility commission will continue discussion of potential SPLOST projects and consider amendments to its pension plan at its meeting today. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the utility’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.