JWSC to consider approving SPLOST project

The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider awarding a contract for a special-purpose, local-option sales tax project.

A request for proposal issued by the utility in November calls for new pumps, valves, electrical improvements and larger pipes, among other things, in lift station 4003, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 341 and K Street in Brunswick.

Funding for the project comes from SPLOST 2016 revenue, which voters approved in the 2016 general election.

In other business, the utility is expected to make appointments to committees and discuss its employee pension plan.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the utility’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.

More from this section

Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

The Newcastle Street studio is bright and well lit. Along the wall, photos of furry faces reflect from frames. Walking through the location, there’s a wardrobe filled with pastel colored dresses and props to use in photos.