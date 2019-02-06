JWSC to consider approving SPLOST project
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider awarding a contract for a special-purpose, local-option sales tax project.
A request for proposal issued by the utility in November calls for new pumps, valves, electrical improvements and larger pipes, among other things, in lift station 4003, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 341 and K Street in Brunswick.
Funding for the project comes from SPLOST 2016 revenue, which voters approved in the 2016 general election.
In other business, the utility is expected to make appointments to committees and discuss its employee pension plan.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the utility’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.