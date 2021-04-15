The Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission will consider a recommendation from its finance committee to approve a $33.3 million annual budget.
The proposed budget recommendation was approved Wednesday and will be considered by the full commission at today’s 2 p.m. meeting.
Pam Crosby, director of purchasing, explained the careful scrutiny to ensure the commission pays the lowest price, while meeting the specifications needed to complete the work.
Commission members also approved a capital projects list that includes water and sewer work in the Arco community, as well ask improvements off Canal Road, the North Mainland area, Dunbar Creek and upgrades to several pump stations.
One of the pump station upgrades is needed to help supply water to the new animal control facility scheduled to open in June, as well as the public safety complex.
The commission will also be asked to approve a contract for auto transfer switches for 22 pump stations damaged by hurricanes.
Executive director Andrew Burroughs said a modest rate increase of less than $1 a month may have to be passed on to consumers to pay for some of the projects.
Commissioner Chuck Cook said it’s “unfortunate” the SPLOST tax referendum failed.
“If we had this SPLOST, we wouldn’t be looking at a 15-year loan,” he said. “Projects need to be done in a utility. We don’t splurge. We do things that are based on need. This is a minimal increase.”
Finance committee members didn’t vote to ask the full committee to consider a possible rate increase.