The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is expected to consider this week a developer’s proposal to pay for upgrades to a sewer pump station.
With the sewer system reaching capacity in many areas, the utility began accepting unsolicited proposals from developers.
In this case, Hillpointe Residential LLC needs to upgrade two stations to serve its planned 240-unit apartment complex.
“They’re smaller stations that were never designed for high-density development like that, so they’re going to do what other developers have done,” said Andrew Burroughs, interim executive director of the JWSC.
He said the developer plans to construct the new complex on Old Cyprus Mill Road and will need to upgrade two pump stations in the area to do so.
The utility did plan to upgrade those stations eventually, he said, but not this soon.
“When you get 240 units at one time, it kind of throws your plans out the window,” Burroughs said.
Utility commissioners will discuss the proposal at a facilities committee meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Also on the facilities agenda is a $216,171 contract to repair 55 manholes.
“What we’ve done in the past is release manhole rehab as needed. What we’ve done is compiled a list of 55 manholes than need rehabilitation and bid them as one package,” Burroughs said.
The utility can get a better rate by bidding them out at once, he said.
At a finance committee meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the same location, commissioners will consider accepting a $15 million, low-interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, signing a new agreement with Verizon to put an antenna on one of the utility’s water towers and transferring excess revenue into a reserve account.
At its meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the JWSC’s main office, the full commission is expected to make final verdicts on items the two committees approve.