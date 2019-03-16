JWSC to close Wisteria Ave. all week
The 3000 block of Wisteria Avenue will be closed every day this week for sewer repairs.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission announced it will close Wisteria Avenue from Boxwood Street to Wildwood Street while workers repair a sewer main.
Work crews will check the quality of the pipe — most likely made of clay — and replace it with PVC where possible, said JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers.
Homeowner access will be maintained, but all other traffic should find another route, according to a news release from the utility.
The road closure will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and last until 5 p.m. Friday, the release stated.
For more information, contact the utility at 912-261-7100.
