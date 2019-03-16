JWSC to close Wisteria Ave. all week

The 3000 block of Wisteria Avenue will be closed every day this week for sewer repairs.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission announced it will close Wisteria Avenue from Boxwood Street to Wildwood Street while workers repair a sewer main.

Work crews will check the quality of the pipe — most likely made of clay — and replace it with PVC where possible, said JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers.

Homeowner access will be maintained, but all other traffic should find another route, according to a news release from the utility.

The road closure will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and last until 5 p.m. Friday, the release stated.

For more information, contact the utility at 912-261-7100.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

House oyster bill goes before Senate

House oyster bill goes before Senate

Having sent its version of the oyster mariculture bill to the state House by a 54-0 vote March 1, the state Senate gets a look at the lower chamber’s version — House Bill 501 — Monday. The bill was the last one added to the Senate Rules calendar for Monday, which generally dictates what bill…

Midwest flooding closes stretches of major river, interstate

Midwest flooding closes stretches of major river, interstate

OMAHA, Neb. — Flooding in the central U.S. on Friday forced some residents along waterways to evacuate, threatened to temporarily close a nuclear power plant and closed stretches of a major river and an interstate highway, foreshadowing a difficult spring flooding season.