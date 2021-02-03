JWSC to close road in Sea Palms for sewer line repairs
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will close a section of Harrogate Road in the Sea Palms neighborhood to thru traffic starting Monday.
Sewer repairs in the 100 block between Palm Drive and N Windward Drive will be closed to thru traffic from 8 a.m. Monday until no later than 5 p.m. the next day, according to a statement from the utility. Homeowner access will be maintained, but all other traffic should plan a detour.
Utility workers need to close the road to repair a 40-year-old, 4-inch clay pipe connecting a home in the area to the sewer main, according to the JWSC. Sags in the line and tree root intrusion necessitate repairs. A new PVC pipe will be installed.
Other upgrades will head off the chance of another break, spill or sinkhole in the road.
For more information on the project, contact the JWSC’s customer service line at 912-261-7100.