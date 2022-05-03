JWSC to close Canal Road next week
A section of Canal Road between Gateway Center Boulevard and Glynco Parkway will be closed to through traffic Monday through Friday next week.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is closing the heavily trafficked thoroughfare while it installs a new sewer main along Canal Road.
Property owners will be able to access their land, but all other traffic must detour on Gateway Center Boulevard and Glynco Parkway.
This project is part of a large effort to upgrade the sewer system along Canal Road and Harry Driggers Boulevard, according to county personnel.
For more information, contact JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers at 912-261-7123.
— The Brunswick News