JWSC to close 100 block of palm drive for sewer repairs
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will close a section of Palm Drive on St. Simons Island to perform sewer repairs.
The 100 block of the road in the Sea Palms neighborhood will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Homeowner access will be maintained but all other traffic should be prepared to take another route, according to a news release from the utility.
Utility officials had originally wanted to wait and to do the project in conjunction with Glynn County’s planned Sea Palms road repaving project. Using newer technology, the JWSC can replace sewer pipes “trenchlessly,” or without digging them up.
For more information, contact the JWSC’s main office at 912-251-7100.