JWSC to close 1800 block of Gordon Street for sewer repairs
Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission work crews will close the 1800 block of Gordon Street today while workers repair sewer lines.
Workers will be in the road repairing damage to a collapsed sewer line. The line in question runs from one of the homes and connects to a nearby sewer main.
The road will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but homeowners will be allowed to pass.
For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7100.
— The Brunswick News