On Thursday, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission rolled back a tap-in fee rule it set in 2016 to deal with a shortage in sewer capacity.
Four years ago, the county water and sewer systems were in much worse shape, said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. The public sewer system was in various parts of the county either undersized or underpowered to handle the demand.
This problem was most acute in northern mainland Glynn County and on St. Simons Island, where new connections to the system were put on hold for months at a time.
“It’s always discouraging to tell people they can’t tie home one,” Burroughs said.
Before the capacity shortage, anyone looking to build a single-family home would pay the tap-in fee for a new sewer connection around the time they applied for a building permit. When the utility realized it had to be more careful with new connections, it started thinking of tap-in fees in a more abstract sense — as a reservation for use of the system rather than just a new pipe in the main.
In 2016, the utility decided to charge the tap-in fee much earlier in the construction approval process, during the administrative red-tape phase between getting a preliminary subdivision plat and having that plat finalized.
“It was charged so that, at the time of building permit, that had already paid and that capacity was reserved for them,” Burroughs said.
After four years of upgrades and maintenance, Burroughs said the utility doesn’t see a need to turn away any requests to connect single-family homes to the system.
As such, utility commissioners Charles Cook, Tripp Stephens, Bob Duncan, Cornell Harvey, Wayne Neal, Chad Strickland and Chairman Ben Turnipseed voted to reverse the 2016 decision, once again charging a tap-in fee only when someone pulls a building permit.
Multi-family developments like apartment complexes and commercial and industrial projects follow entirely different processes and won’t see any change as a result of Thursday’s vote.
In other business, commissioners went over all ongoing utility projects.
The JWSC is a little behind on the upgrades and maintenance it had hoped to do in the 2020-2021 fiscal year but is catching up steadily. Nearly all projects are within budget, with a few just under, Burroughs said.