More than 42,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from a broken pipe on Monday in the Beverly Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, according to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.

A public notice from the JWSC stated the spill occurred near a pump station off Bishop Street and was caused by a failure of a 16-inch forced main. The pipe was repaired, but the notice does not state how long it took crews to make the repairs.

