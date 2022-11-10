More than 42,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from a broken pipe on Monday in the Beverly Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, according to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
A public notice from the JWSC stated the spill occurred near a pump station off Bishop Street and was caused by a failure of a 16-inch forced main. The pipe was repaired, but the notice does not state how long it took crews to make the repairs.
JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said the pipe ran under Hog Crawl Creek, effectively a large drainage ditch that runs through the neighborhood.
The utility estimates around 42,264 gallons of wastewater spilled from the broken pipe, much of it draining into Hog Crawl Creek.
“This classifies as a major spill according to EPD rules. Unfortunately we have one or two a year and try to correct them as quickly as possible,” Burroughs said.
Signs are posted around the creek warning the public about the spill, he said. Samples will be taken at regular intervals and tested at the JWSC’s lab at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant for heightened levels of contaminants like e. coli and fecal coliform.
The impacts should not be long-term, he said. Much of the spill was recaptured with a Vac-Con truck, which comes equipped with a heavy vacuum designed to collect liquid.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened. We’re working hard to address it and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Burroughs said.