An odor issue at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads on St. Simons Island going back several years is the subject of some upcoming tests planned by the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
“What we’ve done is we’ve been taking samples, and we think we’ve isolated the cause of most of the odor,” said Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “It’s going to have to be a joint effort between us and Sea Island to get rid of that odor.”
The source of the smell is the manhole in the middle of the intersection in question, he said. Sewage coming from Sea Island and up from St. Simons’ south end heading to the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant gets churned up in that manhole, releasing the decomposing biomass’s fragrance.
“We’re working with Sea Island to get that addressed,” Burroughs said.
So far, the most cost-effective option looks to be installing what he called blowers at sewer pump stations to insert “ambient air” into the pipes.
“What we’re going to attempt to do is inject oxygen at the lift station itself, so the wet wells work to break down solids before they’re pumped out of the line,” Burroughs said. “So basically, it will help to eliminate the bacteria that are causing the odors.”
Because sewage from Sea Island also passes through that manhole, the fix will have to be installed on its end as well.
“If it can work from both sides that are contributing to the problem, then it should be able to eliminate odors at that intersection,” Burroughs said.
Exactly who will do what and how much each party will contribute to the endeavor is still undetermined. Burroughs said the utility is waiting to see whether or not the fix actually works.
“We haven’t worked out the official details on that,” Burroughs said. “Depending on the cost of the work, we’re going to see who needs to contribute what. If what we’re doing works, then it won’t cost very much.”
While the utility has no strict timeline for testing the air-injection technique, it has been delayed somewhat.
“We’re working through some things with the supplier, and until we get some answers from them, we can’t definitively say (when the tests will occur),” Burroughs said.
The cost of the tests would be in the low thousands, he said, which is minuscule compared to a sewer pump station’s operating costs.
If the tests works, blowers will be installed at the relevant pump stations on St. Simons and Sea islands. The price tag would be six figures for a full sewer systemwide implementation, he said, meaning the utility’s seven-member commission would have to formally vote on it.