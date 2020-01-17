Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioners voted Thursday to extend the completion date of the second phase of a north mainland Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project.
Originally slated for Jan. 9, the substantial completion date was moved to late January, and the final completion date was shifted to Feb. 28.
Completion of the full three-phase project is still roughly on track, with final completion of the third phase expected in early 2021 according to Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
The purpose of the project is to reroute the sewer flow along a more efficient route from the north mainland area to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on U.S. Highway 341.
“Phase 1 was increasing the pump station capacity along U.S. (Highway) 17 to provide that immediate relief until we could get the long-term force main and pump station upgrades done,” Burroughs said.
In phase 2, the contractors are in the process of replacing around 8,000 feet of sewer lines and have already replaced 52 manholes.
The final phase will see the installation of 18,000 feet of new force main along Harry Driggers Boulevard and Canal Road and upgrades to two pump stations on B&W Grade Road and Ross Road.
The utility is paying for the project with $11.5 million of $15 million it received from SPLOST 2016.
In other business, the utility:
· Approved a proposal from Ambling Glynn One to put together an engineering plan for an upgrade to the section of sewer system serving the property on which it plans to build a 166-unit apartment complex.
· Accepted a utility easement from Wynnever Fitness on the site of its new location at the corner of Southport Parkway and Palisade Drive.
· Approved employee health insurance offerings for the next year.
· Authorized the utility’s executive director, commission chairman, commission vice chairman, director of finance and senior financial analyst as signatories on the JWSC’s baking and merchant services and investment accounts.
· Deferred an agreement with Glynn County regarding a sewer line that runs under the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway, which it intends to replace with a roundabout.
· Deferred a proposal from West Point Plantation LLC similar to that made by Ambling Glynn One. Some commissioners were concerned the proposed sewer system upgrades may have been premature, as the developer does not intend to immediately build out the 295-unit West Point Plantation subdivision.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6.