The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission started laying the groundwork for a sewer expansion in the Brunswick Villa neighborhood and to cover the cost of a shortage of water pipes needed for a project in the Arco neighborhood Thursday.

Utility commissioners voted unanimously to award a $486,780 contract to draw up blueprints for a sewer system expansion to the Brunswick Villa neighborhood to engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates.

