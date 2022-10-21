The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission started laying the groundwork for a sewer expansion in the Brunswick Villa neighborhood and to cover the cost of a shortage of water pipes needed for a project in the Arco neighborhood Thursday.
Utility commissioners voted unanimously to award a $486,780 contract to draw up blueprints for a sewer system expansion to the Brunswick Villa neighborhood to engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates.
“The Brunswick Villa area of Glynn County encompasses the neighborhoods and streets off Townsend Street between Altama Avenue and the railroad spur,” said JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
Around 200 homes and businesses lack access to the sewer system in the Brunswick Villa area, he explained.
“We’ve had an ongoing strategy to prioritize the expansion of our service into unserved areas … and this is a prime target for that,” Burroughs said.
JWSC staff members recommended awarding the contract to engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, leaving $2.26 million of the original $2.75 million budget for construction. The design contract comes with a time limit of 180 days.
Another project to expand the sewer system into the Arco neighborhood in Brunswick is going quite well, but there was a miscalculation in the amount of pipe needed for a new water main through the area requiring the JWSC to buy another 2,600 feet of pipe.
Overall, the project is around 30% complete, Burroughs said.
The contractor, Thomas & Hutton Engineering, accurately calculated the cost based on numbers provided on bid forms, but the length of the water main provided on the forms was not the same as what was shown on construction plans, said JWSC Engineering Director Todd Kline. That leaves the JWSC with only about a third of the pipe it needs.
“It was short by 2,600 linear feet of water main. In gathering prices for this change order, there was a material price increase (of around 12%),” Kline said.
Commissioners voted to allocate an additional $166,004 to the $3.66 million project to pay for the new pipes, along with some roadway patching material and brush clearing.
The contractor intends to help the JWSC recoup the loss, said Burroughs, adding that there’s some blame to be shared by both the JWSC and the contractor.
An additional 135 days were added to the project’s timeline as well due to supply line delays in material delivery and the time needed to acquire new pipes for the water main. The sticking point is the prefabricated manhole structures, said Kline.
• Commissioners awarded a $1.4 million contract to rehabilitate two water towers, a $27,000 contract to paint them, a $30,000 contract to repair stucco and repaint the JWSC’s headquarters and a $95,375 contract to repave streets following a force main replacement project on St. Simons Island.
• Utility commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed said a project to upgrade the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is nearly complete. Burroughs placed it at around 98% completion.
• A program to assist low-income households with current and past-due bills is going very well, Burroughs said, describing it as a “tremendous success.” As of January 2022, the JWSC has recovered $349,648 toward current and past-due water bills, he said.
• The JWSC won the Georgia Association of Water Producers’ Gold Award for the third year running for the quality of the utility’s water system.