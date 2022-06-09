A public meeting Wednesday on St. Simons Island to discuss a proposed rate hike for water and sewer rates didn’t attract much of a turnout.
Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, opened the meeting at 6 p.m. to an empty room.
Near the end of his 20-minute presentation, one person from the public showed up. Burroughs told him if he waited 10 minutes he planned to repeat the presentation.
After the presentation, the man told Burroughs he was doing a good job and he left the room.
Burroughs repeated the presentation multiple times during the two-hour meeting with no other people showing up. The presentation was also shown online.
The meeting room at the Casino building on St. Simons Island had charts showing planned projects, ongoing projects and a chart showing the residential water and sewer rates.
The good news for 70% of Golden Isles residents is their monthly bills will remain unchanged. The fee increase will go into effect for customers using more than 6,000 gallons a month. The average household in the Golden Isles uses about 4,200 gallons a month, he said. Typically, high users have swimming pools or use outdoor irrigation, he said.
The rate hike of .56 cents per 1,000 gallons means a customer using 10,000 gallons a month would pay an extra $2.24.
“Anything about 9,000 gallons a month is considered extremely high residential use,” he said.
A five-year projection with and without the rate hike shows the system operating at a loss of $700,000 in 2023, with the deficit rising each year. In fiscal year 2027, the projected loss is more than $970,000.
The rate increase is needed because of rising costs for chemicals, materials, fuel costs and property insurance.
Any rate hike will have to be approved by the Glynn County Commission.
Burroughs opened the presentation with information about what the commission has accomplished with $24.2 million in capital projects completed during the past year.
“That’s a tremendous amount for a utility our size,” he said.
He explained the ongoing work to maintain and repair sewer lines, debris removal and the water treated each day.
A second meeting to discuss the rate change will be held 6 p.m. today at the Howard Coffin Park auditorium, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.