The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has recovered nearly $350,000 in overdue water and sewer bills this year from a state program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Following the passage of ARPA, the federal government passed roughly $37.1 million to the state Department of Human Services and the Department of Family and Child Services, said JWSC Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts. The state used the money to create the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Under the program, shortened to LIHWAP, the JWSC works with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to evaluate customers with past-due bills, she explained. If they meet certain income, family and household requirements, the community action authority will use ARPA funds to pay off overdue bills and, if they meet other requirements, place a balance of up to $500 on the customer’s account to reduce their bills for as long as the balance lasts.
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, the JWSC recovered $349,568 owed from 796 accounts for an average of $439 per account, Roberts said.
It’s something of a complex process, she said. The JWSC provides the community action authority with candidates for the program with the authority evaluating and writing a voucher based on which criteria the customer meets.
If an account is closed or sent to collections, it is not eligible, Roberts said.
“JWSC does not receive the funds directly from DHS. The local community action authority will screen the customers for eligibility and need,” Roberts said.
As members of the utility commission have noted in the past, it’s easier to keep water and sewer rates low when people pay their bills.
Roberts said the program is aimed at helping those who genuinely need it, giving them an avenue other than losing water and sewer service while also not burdening other rate-payers.
Setting up the process was a company-wide effort, she said, and one many utilities did not take up due to its complexity.
“We just said this is too valuable for our community to give up this easily,” Roberts said.
It’s hard to judge what headway the utility is making, however. Roberts called it a “rolling need.” As soon as one account is squared away, another starts falling behind.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the JWSC tried its own program by putting people on strict payment plans, which saw limited success in its early days.
“I don’t know if that (rolling need) will ever be exhausted, but we’re glad there’s another opportunity for those customers,” Roberts said.