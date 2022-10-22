The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has recovered nearly $350,000 in overdue water and sewer bills this year from a state program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Following the passage of ARPA, the federal government passed roughly $37.1 million to the state Department of Human Services and the Department of Family and Child Services, said JWSC Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts. The state used the money to create the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

