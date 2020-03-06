JWSC has no plans to increase rates in 2020
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission does not plan to increase water and sewer rates this year, according to utility officials.
Rates are set by the utility’s annual rate resolution, which is usually approved at the same time as its budget. It won’t be set in stone until late June, but Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said the utility has not budgeted for an increase in rates.
In other business, the commission voted to pay Southeast Georgia Health System up to $7,290 for employee on-site wellness checks and deferred an agreement with the city of Brunswick dealing with a drainage project in the Magnolia Park neighborhood.
Commissioners also discussed property-related matters in a closed session but took no action emerging other than to adjourn the meeting.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for March 19.
— The Brunswick News