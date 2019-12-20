The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission approved a $550,000 settlement with Glynn County Schools in a lawsuit over unpaid debt service fees.
Over the last five years unpaid debt service fees, along with accumulated late fees and interest, built up to $548,176. The debt service charge included in JWSC water and sewer bills is used to pay off debt incurred as a result of water and sewer improvements.
“Glynn County Schools have already submitted payment in the amount of $443,606.94 for the debt recovery fees. That check has been received but has not been cashed yet,” said JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “They have also submitted payment for the late fees and interest that was accumulated of $104,569.06. They are not agreeing to pay attorney’s fees.”
The settlement did not include attorneys’ fees, he explained, but added that the utility’s legal counsel recommended accepting it anyway.
Utility commissioners voted 7-0 to accept the settlement.
The dispute began in 2014 when the school board determined that it could not pay the debt service portion of its water and sewer bill because it was essentially an impact fee. According to state law, schools are not required to pay impact fees.
The JWSC took the school board to court in 2015 over what at the time was roughly $140,000 in unpaid debt service fees.
Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley ruled in the utility’s favor in 2018. The Georgia Court of Appeals passed the case up to the Supreme Court of Georgia because part of Glynn County Schools’ defense hinged on the state constitution.
The Georgia Supreme Court affirmed Kelley’s opinion in August.
Near the end of the meeting, Burroughs announced that the JWSC had awarded around $28,132 in leak adjustment refunds to Brunswick residents following an ordinance amendment.
The Brunswick City Commission approved the amendment earlier this month, loosening the restrictions on leak adjustments, Administration Director Jay Sellers explained after the meeting.
Now, customers that are behind on their bills can seek adjustments if they are on a payment plan.
The utility is partly governed by city and county ordinances. If the Glynn County Commission approves the same amendment to its side of the ordinance, the JWSC can loosen the same restriction on county residents, Sellers said.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a change order for Ga. Highway 99 water line extension project.
• Contracted with engineering firm Southern Civil to upgrade a water well on Perry Lane Road.
• Approved an agreement with the Glynn County Commission transferring $178,595 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V revenue to the JWSC for water line repairs in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
• Renewed its workers compensation insurance policy.
• Contracted with BB&T Bank for banking and merchant services and Synovus Bank for investment services. Commissioner Donald Elliot disclosed at a committee meeting Wednesday that he owned stock in Synovus, but said it was not enough to influence his vote. He voted in favor of the Synovus contract.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16.