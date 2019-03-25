Members of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s finance committee deferred approval of new policies for managing its reserves.
Committee members had planned on ruling on the procedures but felt they weren’t ready.
“That’s we’re kind of turned this into financial policies that incorporate reserve procedures,” said committee Chairman Steve Copeland.
The utility has seven reserve funds to provide supplementary cash for operating expenses, capital expenditures, repair and replacement of water and sewer assets and system expansion projects, among other things.
One of the bones of contention was a proposal to convert the capital expenditures reserve to a vehicle and equipment reserve fund and combine it with a mostly unused reserve devoted to system expansion costs.
Executive Director Jimmy Junkin also recommended increasing the amount the utility puts into the fund from $300,000 to $500,000 a year.
“Looking at all the pieces, all the vehicles and all the equipment we’re in charge of, 500 grand gets us by,” Junkin said.
Committee member Donald Elliot said Junkin would have to bring that recommendation to the full commission.
“What we really want to you to do is to go back and think about reserves, and condense them into the list that we really need at the funding levels that we really need, and bring that back in a procedure that’s a part of the financial policies,” Copeland said.
In other business, the committee heard an update on a financial model developed by the utility’s staff. Finance Director John Donaghy said personnel from nearly every department had contributed.
The model projects revenues and expenditures out to the fiscal year 2024-2025. It also estimated the annual growth of the utility’s reserve funds.
Of course, with the assets the utility has to maintain, unexpected expenses will occur. Donaghy said the model will be updated quarterly.
Copeland said he liked the model, but that he wanted to see it include breakdowns of how expenditures will affect reserves and the utility’s water and sewer rate structure.
Donaghy and Junkin also updated the committee on the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
The utility is budgeting with the intention of focusing on maintaining sewage treatment facilities and not raising water and sewer rates.