Members of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s facilities committee recommended Friday the utility move ahead with a $1 million well conversion project.
The utility currently owns a well off Perry Lane Road between Cate Road and U.S. Highway 341 that pumps around 1,000 gallons a minute from the Floridan Aquifer, said Executive Director Jimmy Junkin.
The problem is that the water from the well isn’t potable. Upgrading the well to purify the water would cost the utility, Junkin explained. An old estimate put the cost at around $1 million, he said, and it would likely cost more today.
“I just wonder if we should not go ahead and get the Ridgewood project moving,” said committee Chairman Ben Turnipseed.
The area is served by two wells that pull groundwater from a higher layer in the soil strata in the area, but they’re already reaching capacity.
“It gets us more flow up there, and certainly the Miocene wells seem to be pushing the limits. It seems like the other issue we’ve got going is tons of development up the (Ga. 25) Spur, so this is not a bad project,” Junkin said.
Upgrading the well would accommodate significant growth in the area and would also provide coverage at the nearby Tradewinds industrial park, Junkin added.
Turnipseed asked if Junkin knew why the project was originally put on hold, to which he responded that he did not. The committee told Junkin to begin working on a proposal to present to the full utility commission.
The facilities committee also gave utility staff the go-ahead to purchase meters to test the volume of water flowing into and sewage flowing out of the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
Junkin said the meters would cost around $20,000, which wouldn’t require the full utility commission’s approval.
For three months they’ll compare the amount billed to Sea Palms residents to the amount of water entering the sewage exiting the neighborhood.
Junkin said the utility can estimate the severity of any leaks based on the difference between the two numbers.
“The master plan stated we need to replace all the water lines in Sea Palms. We’ve not had many leaks in there, and we do need to replace some to improve fire (hydrant water) flow. If we put meters in the entrance there, where we connect in, we can tabulate and see how much leakage we have and just replace some of the lines instead of all of the lines and save a substantial amount of money,” Turnipseed said.
The committee also discussed the ongoing effort to refurbish manholes county- wide, a study of pipe conditions in the area served by the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and heard updates on several ongoing projects.
The utility commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 4.