The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is expected to vote on its Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 projects list today.
The utility’s most recently proposed SPLOST list was much more simple than its first draft.
Instead of one list, the utility’s staff propose four — one totaling $32 million, one $25 million, another $20 million and the last $15 million.
The projects on all four lists are identical, but with differing amounts of money allocated to each.
First on each list is gravity sewer pipe repairs. According to utility officials, groundwater getting in through cracks in sewer pipes accounts for millions of gallons a day of liquid processed by the utility’s wastewater treatment plants, driving up treatment costs.
Replacing the pipes is the most simple solution, according to utility officials, and reduces the risk of future pipe breaks.
Transite water line replacement takes the second spot on all four lists. Transite is an old and brittle pipe material, according to utility employees, and one the JWSC prioritizes replacing.
The third item, permanent bypass pumps on sewer pump stations, would mean “increased resiliency during weather events and improved maintenance flexibility,” according to the proposed SPLOST list.
Last on the lists is extending water and sewer service to “unserved” areas of the county.
According to the list, the unserved areas in question include “Arco, Ellis Point, Key Circle, St. Clair, Belle Point (and) Buck Swamp Road.”
Both the city of Brunswick and the county agreed to give the utility $15 million of the $72.5 million SPLOST 2016 is projected to bring in, and utility commissioners noted at a previous meeting that the county appears to be thinking along the same lines this time around.
In other business, the commission is set to discuss a consent decree ordering the cleanup of the Terry Creek Superfund site and the procedures for filling a vacant commission seat.
Commissioner Steven Copeland announced his resignation on Monday, effective Dec. 31. In an email to The News, he said he was stepping down due to personal reasons.
Copeland was elected to the JWSC’s At-large Post 1 seat in 2016. He faced five other candidates but ultimately defeated Valerie Scriven in a runoff.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.