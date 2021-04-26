The Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission is planning to evaluate its structure, job classifications and total compensation system.
The board is seeking requests for proposals from qualified firms to conduct the market survey which will include a review, comparison and analysis of standard benefit offerings, including retirement options, medical coverage, leave pay including sick pay and vacation, auto allowance/take-home vehicle and other benefits.
“This survey will include offerings, agency contributions, employee contributions, annual costs, percentage of payroll information, and such data to inform the BGJWSC of its competitiveness for total compensation offered to its employees,” according to the Request for Proposals.
The deadline to respond is noon May 4, and the evaluation and award of the contract May 20.
The nature of the market comparison should include both public and private entities. Compensation data should be normed out for cost-of-living variances, according to the bid guidelines.
The intent of the study is to ensure fair and equitable compensation with the organization, maintain pay equity compliance, ensure competitiveness with the external market, increase recruitment and retention rates, improve employee relations regarding total compensation and determine the level of involvement in an emergency situation.
Other objectives include internal and external equity measures.
The firm awarded the bid will also determine how to introduce the project to stakeholders, including commissioners, department heads and employees.
The study on job classifications and compensation will compare existing positions of similar agencies and industries, including pay ranges with possible pay grade adjustments. An analysis of certain position classifications will help determine if some are over or under staffed, and if job duties and responsibilities for multiple positions can be best allocated to fewer positions with higher pay.
The projected start date for the study is June 1, with a projected completion date of Sept. 30.
For more information or to bid on the project, go to bgjwsc.org/departments/ procurement/.