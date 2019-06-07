Starting today, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will accept donations to help low-income customers in need.
Dubbed the Customer Assistance Program, customers can donate by rounding up their bills to the nearest dollar, in regular monthly payments or lump sums.
The second half of the program — using donations to offset low-income customers’ bills — won’t kick off until July, said Andrew Burroughs, interim executive director, at a meeting Thursday.
“The program is live. We’re starting to take donations (today), and if you are one of those in need, come in in July and see if you qualify, and we can help you out,” Burroughs said.
The utility is partnering with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to administer the program. If a customer is close to having their water cut off or is currently on a late bill payment plan, they are eligible for the program and will be further vetted by the action authority.
“We’re trying to make sure, initially, this money goes to the people in the greatest need. There will be a letter sent to those who qualify. You must be on an active payment plan to qualify for this plan right now. We know we’ve got a lot of folks out there with payment plans that need a little help making their monthly bills. So if you’re on a payment plan and you qualify, we’re going to send out a letter for that,” Burroughs said.
“Customer service reps will extend the program if you’re in immediate need. Say you’re in a situation where your water’s going to be turned off, we may be able to help you out there.”
The community action authority will decide if a customer qualifies, primarily looking at income level. If they do qualify, the customer will receive a voucher they can take to the utility, Burroughs said.
Because it’s all powered by donations, Administration Director Jay Sellers said the utility can only give to low-income customers the amount it gets in donations.
“The generous community, we will be relying on them,” Sellers said.
Commissioner Donald Elliot asked if the utility could audit the donations escrow account as part of its annual audit. Burroughs replied that the account will be controlled by the action authority, which conducts its own annual audit.
Donation forms can be found in the JWSC headquarters lobby and on its website, bgjwsc.org.
At the same meeting, the commission approved a $1.2 million construction design contract with engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood.
The firm will design improvements to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, Burroughs explained. He expected they would be finished by February 2020. Construction based on the designs should be finished by November 2020, said commission chairman Ben Turnipseed.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 5 money recently transferred by Glynn County will cover the contract, Burroughs said.
“Academy Creek is the heart and soul of the mainland (sewer) network, and we need to spend this money to speed the project on its way,” Turnipseed said.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the contract.
In other business, the commission approved a $104,450 contract with engineer Elmo Richardson to update plans to upgrade a well off Perry Lane Road, a $92,225 contract with Pure Technologies U.S. to inspect a sewer force main in Brunswick, an agreement with Wade Jurney Homes to upgrade two sewer pump stations and an agreement with the city of Brunswick to transfer SPLOST 5 money and spend it on odor reduction projects at Academy Creek.
The utility’s next regular meeting is scheduled for June 20.