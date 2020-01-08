Water and sewer customers living on L Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Goodyear Avenue will experience intermittent loss of water pressure, and subsequent boil water advisories, through Jan. 17.
“In the process of tying in the individual customers’ service connections to the new, more reliable main, we are going to lose pressure and that’s going to necessitate a boil water advisory for those customers that are on that stretch of main,” said Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Administration Director Jay Sellers.
According to JWSC Program Manager Jason Vo, the new water main is part of a larger L Street reconstruction project, which is being managed by the city of Brunswick.
Rather than issuing a blanket advisory, Sellers said the utility will be issuing advisories as the new main is constructed and water connections are moved.
“It may not all happen on the same day. Because of the scope of work, there may be one street, one block or two blocks on one day and then there may be one block or two blocks a different day,” Sellers said. “We didn’t want to put out a boil water advisory as a blanket for that whole phase one from MLK to Stadium Street because it won’t all happen at the same time.”
“We didn’t want folks to be boiling water for a whole two weeks,” Vo added.
Advisories may bleed over into the weekends, but new advisories will only be issued on weekdays, Vo said.
Boil water advisories tend to last between 24 and 48 hours. Sudden loss of pressure can potentially allow bacterial contamination of water lines, and customers are encouraged to boil tap water for at least three minutes before ingesting for the duration of the advisory.
Any ice made or tap water stored during the advisory should be discarded.
Advisories can be found on the JWSC’s website, bgjwsc.org/news.
Currently, the utility is working on phase one of the project. Two more phases remain.
“What’s going to happen is our water line is going to be finished, but (the city will) still need to do the paving and the other utilities. Once the paving and the other utilities are caught up, then that will give us a new schedule for phase two and three,” Vo said.
Due to the smaller number of customers in the next two phases, he said boil water advisories in that area will not be as common after Jan. 17.
“We won’t have as big of an issue once we get to phase two and three because there’s not a lot of utilities to reconnect, meaning there’s not a lot of homes to be reconnected,” Vo said.
“There’s some on Stadium Street and then our major customer, Pinova, but Pinova will be in phase three.”
Currently, he said the city expects to complete phase one in its entirety sometime in March.