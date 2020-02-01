A little more than three years later, a disagreement between Glynn County and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission over who should cover a 2016 runoff election’s $35,000 tab still hangs in the air.
“In 2016, a bill was passed by the (Georgia) General Assembly to move the election for JWSC members from the general election to the primary election,” Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley told the county’s finance committee on Tuesday.
“The timing of that bill passing the General Assembly and being signed by the governor essentially gave the board of elections no time to put the ballot together to send to Kennesaw to build the ballot and get it on that primary election.”
To build a ballot, Center for Elections Systems in Kennesaw needs all the paperwork submitted 90 days in advance, Worley explained.
“By the time this bill got signed and then transmitted to our board of elections, they basically had a day, not to mentioning having people qualify and that sort of stuff,” he said. “At any rate, the board of elections did not hold that election on the primary but they held it in (November) during the general election. There was a runoff a few weeks later. The JWSC position was the only office that was part of that runoff, so essentially there was a runoff only because of the JWSC election.
“I think the board of elections sent a request for payment for that runoff election to the JWSC who, in turn, told the board of elections ‘It’s not our fault, it’s yours,’ and that’s pretty much how it’s been since.”
He did not know whether or not the utility would have been stuck with the bill if it was able to hold its election during the 2016 primary. He suspected the JWSC may not have had to pay anything if it held its runoff during the primary runoff, alongside runoffs for multiple other local offices, but could not say for sure.
“The board of elections position was ‘Your office was the only one we had to do a runoff for, so you should be responsible for that payment,” Worley said.
Former Elections and Registration Supervisor Tina Edwards said as much in a 2019 interview with The News.
“Elections cost money,” Edwards said at the time. “Just because it didn’t get submitted in time doesn’t relieve them of responsibility.”
The matter came up previously at a June 2019 finance committee meeting, at which it was deferred.
It was not discussed publicly by county officials again until Tuesday.
County commissioner Bill Brunson, a member of the finance committee, said in 2019 that the county would lose more than $35,000 taking the JWSC to court over the issue and that it would be preferable for the two agencies to come to an agreement on their own.
On Tuesday, he recommended deferring the matter to the finance committee’s next meeting while county staff members gather more information on the issue, which the rest of the committee unanimously agreed to.
JWSC Chairman Ben Turnipseed said on Thursday that the utility had no official statement about the matter because it predates six of the seven commissioners and the current executive director, and they are not up to speed on the particulars.
It may come up as a topic of discussion at a future meeting, he said.
The county finance committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25.