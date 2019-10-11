The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission finished interviewing its three finalists for executive director on Monday, and plan to move forward with the process next week.
“We’ve had all three interviews now, and we’ll have an executive session at the next meeting to discuss with which individual we might want to consider contract negotiations,” commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed said Wednesday.
An announcement of their final selection will likely come after the contract negotiations wrap up, he added.
The commission interviewed all three candidates in executive session, one last week and two this week. The act of hiring a candidate must be done in the open, however.
“We feel like we have three very qualified candidates, we’re pleased with them. We had three very good interviews,” Turnipseed said.
Currently, the vacant executive director role is filled by Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. He is also one of the three finalists.
Jeremy Johnston, currently chief operations officer at the Clay County Utility Authority in Middleburg, Fla., and Louis Martinez, the director of waterworks for the Newport News Waterworks Department in Virginia, are also vying for the position.
Former director Jimmy Junkin tendered his resignation on May 3 of this year. The next week utility commissioners voted to accept his resignation and to hire him on as a consultant in the interim.
Junkin is currently one of two finalists for manager of the water and wastewater department of the city of Athens, Ala., according to Sept. 13 article in The News Courier, a local newspaper in the city.
The next meeting of the full commission is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Thursday in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.