Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission officials gave attention to the lack of sewer capacity in the area north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95 at two meetings on Wednesday.
Two of the utility’s committees — finance and facilities — recommended the full commission move ahead with a project to allow for significant development in the area. Contractors likely won’t begin turning dirt on it until early next year, however.
Cameron Owens, who owns property in the Exit 38 area, spoke to the finance committee about the issue. Two things potential buyers always ask about are provisions for drainage and sewer.
At the time he sold one of his parcels to La Quinta Inn and Suites, the utility was winding down sewer tap-in sales due to limited capacity in that area and on St. Simons Island. It nearly derailed the deal, he said, and limited sewer capacity has continued to present issues to land deals since.
He asked the commission to continue improving the sewer system in area so property owners can get the most out of their land.
Finance committee member Steve Copeland noted the facilities and finance committees would be discussing a proposed $2.25 million expansion of the sewer system north of Exit 38 at the two committee meetings scheduled for that day.
“It would be prudent to keep the gas pedal down on these improvements because the development is still coming that way,” Owens said. “It’s some of the higher land in the county, you know.”
Later in the finance committee meeting, Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs told committee members about the proposed sewer expansion.
Developers of the Bergen Woods and Saddle Brooke subdivisions signed agreements with the utility, in which they would pay the tap-in fees for their planned developments upfront. That money would go towards improving the sewer system that serves the area north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95 and west of Golden Isles Parkway.
In exchange, the JWSC would guarantee their access to the sewer system once the improvements were complete.
While their tap-in fees would allow the utility to increase capacity enough for the two developments, Burroughs recommended going one further, spending extra money to create enough capacity to accommodate future growth in the area.
The project would include upgrading two sewer pump stations and rerouting some sewer lines, redirecting them out from under Interstate 95 and to the west.
“This would be to allow for the Bergen Woods development, the Wade Jurney (Saddle Brooke) development, an additional 300 REUs (single-family homes) worth of capacity in those basins and half of the Tradewinds (Industrial Park) flow to go through these stations,” Burroughs said “... You’re almost tripling capacity for development in that area.”
While not a member of the finance committee, utility commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed attended the meeting and suggested cutting some cost from the project.
Early plans proposed by utility staff members included running a new force main from Tradewinds to handle new developments in the industrial park.
Instead, Turnipseed suggested leaving the pipe running from Tradewinds as-is for the time being, as he wasn’t aware of any businesses planning to move into it.
“We’re adding 400-something gallons a minute for Tradewinds,” Turnipseed said “There’s nothing happening there right now. Why don’t we just increase the pump station’s capacity and eliminate the force main (from Tradewinds), save of some money and still have the capacity to serve all that area?”
Burroughs said the current main running from Tradewinds could handle a lot but would have to be upgraded eventually if development in the industrial park ever takes off.
Copeland, Turnipseed and Burroughs did some rough calculations, estimating they could save roughly $785,000 on the project, dropping the cost to around $1.465 million.
Committee member Tripp Stephens said they were a little early in the process to be cutting items out of the project. The committee was only really being asked to approve of the concept.
On the other hand, Turnipseed said the committee needed to recommend earmarking the money. If the commission went ahead with the recommendation, then it would give people like Owens something to show prospective land buyers to assure them that sewer service will be available if it’s not already.
Ultimately, the finance committee recommended the full commission earmark money for the project, while the facilities committee at its meeting later the same day recommended the commission move ahead with paying for an engineering design for the project.
Burroughs said that, if all goes according to plan, the engineering contract should go out to bid next month and the project should begin in earnest by the beginning of next year, with completion expected around April 2020.
In other business, the committee recommended the full commission repair some pipes running under Altama Avenue, repair the roof of the Systems Pumping and Maintenance Division’s operations and inventory building and to put five pieces of surplus equipment up for sale.
The facilities committee also discussed a project to rehabilitate and improve the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, heard an update on the volume of sewage flowing into all three plants and heard updates on all major ongoing projects.
The full commission will meet today at 2 p.m. in the JWSC’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
It is expected to consider earmarking money for the Exit 38 sewer expansion and moving ahead with the design, along with the other subjects the finance committee discussed.