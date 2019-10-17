Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s facilities committee got a first look at the utility’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 projects list Wednesday.
At $31.3 million, it’s well over the $15 million allotment the Glynn County Commission included in its early draft of a SPLOST 2020 list.
The special-purpose, local-option sales tax is a one percent sales tax proposed by local government agencies and approved or denied by voters at the ballot box. SPLOST 2020 will be on the ballot in the May 2020 primary election.
A one percent sales tax can bring in around $20-22 million annually, Glynn County Manager Alan Ours told county commissioners at a Tuesday meeting. SPLOST can run from one to six years, depending on the types of projects and the needs of the participating government agencies.
Currently, most county commissioners favor a five-year SPLOST, which would bring in around $100-110 million.
The JWSC is not legally entitled to any SPLOST revenue, according to county officials. Both the city of Brunswick and the county agreed to give the utility $15 million of the $72.5 million SPLOST 2016 is projected to bring in, and the county appears to be thinking along the same lines this time around.
“They are signaling significantly less than 31 million,” said committee member Bob Duncan. “Mostly because they have a courthouse expansion project that may be a level one (project).”
It was with that in mind that Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said utility staff members put together four lists. The first, totaling $31.3 million, includes eight projects in order of priority.
Priority one is $8 million worth of sewer pipe replacement, which would reduce stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into the sewer system by as much as 40 percent, according to Burroughs. Additionally, it would mean utility workers would spend less time performing patch repairs on the pipes in question.
Three items on the list — priorities two, four and five — involve replacing transite pipe in the Fairway Oaks, Beverly Shores and Waverly Pines neighborhoods. According to the list, it would cost $6 million to do the work in Fairway Oaks, $2.9 million in Beverly Shores and $3.2 million in Waverly Pines.
Burroughs said the third item on the list would be a great help in future hurricanes. For $2.9 million, the utility could buy and install bypass pumps at 17 sewer pump stations. Bypass pumps run on diesel fuel and would allow the stations to continue operating without power.
Number six involves rerouting two sewer pump stations to flow through a new force main, which would increase sewer capacity along U.S. Highway 17.
Odor control at 12 different pump stations around the county took the next spot on the list, while a new water tower at Exit 42 of Interstate 95 was last, both estimated to cost $3 million.
The second cuts the list down to the first four projects and reduces the scope of some of those, coming out to $15 million. The second and third lists are limited to $20 million and $25 million and cut the lists to the first five and six projects, respectively.
Despite the multiple different proposals, the $31.3 million list is not a “wishlist,” said committee member Steve Copeland. If it doesn’t get that amount from SPLOST, the utility will have to figure out another way to pay for them, he said.
The county, city, JWSC and Jekyll Island Authority have until the end of December to finalize their SPLOST project lists, County Attorney Aaron Mumford told county commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
In other business, the facilities committee recommended the utility accept two additions to the public sewer system and heard updates on possible water meter upgrades, multiple unsolicited proposals, a sewer expansion project and various projects around the county and city.
The full utility commission will meet today at 2 p.m. in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St., to consider a final ruling on the two new sewer system additions.