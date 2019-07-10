On the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s facilities committee agenda Thursday is a proposal to spend $2 million on the sewer system north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95.
Utility commissioners approved proposals made by the developers of the Bergen Woods apartment complex and Saddle Brooke residential subdivision — both in the area north of Exit 38 — in August 2018 and February 2019, respectively.
The object of the two agreements was to create enough capacity in the sewer system to accommodate the developments. Most of the money for the sewer improvements will come from the two developers’ tap-in fees, which they will pay ahead of time in the amount of roughly $1.1 million.
“(Upgrades to pump stations) 4105 and 4107 is the basin serving the Bergen Woods apartment complex,” said interim executive director Andrew Burroughs. “We have a comprehensive agreement with them, along with the Saddle Brooke comprehensive agreement. This will basically allow their capacity to come in.”
While the tap-in fees would likely pay for the capacity that both developments need, the utility’s staff plan to recommend the commission go further with the project.
“We’re adding more capacity than just those two developments require, so we don’t have to keep doing that,” Burroughs said.
For another $850,000 to $900,000, Burroughs said the utility could create enough capacity for another 250 to 300 more homes, bringing the total bill close to $2 million.
“We think it’s worth it for the benefit,” Burroughs said.
In other business, the committee will consider recommending the full commission spending $625,000 to repair sewer lines under Altama Avenue.
Instead of digging up the road or the right of way, Burroughs said the utility will use cured-in-place pipe, or CIPP.
“It’s a cost-effective method to handle the repairs, to extend the life of it,” Burroughs said. “It’s basically a new plastic pipe inside the current one.”
In short, contractors will run a plastic sleeve through the existing pipe and fill it with hot water. The hot water will cure and harden the pipe. Once set, the utility can expect to get 50 years out of the new pipes, he said.
Also on the agenda is an encroachment agreement dealing with the Scarlett Federal Building on Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
“They have a wall that juts out into our easement,” Burroughs said. “This is to formally grant them an encroachment for that wall to be in our utility easement.”
Committee members will also consider recommending the full utility commission pay for repairs to the roof of the maintenance building at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and award a leak adjustment in excess of $2,000.
The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in the utility’s office building, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The JWSC’s legislative committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the same building to discuss the process by which a Glynn County grand jury selects candidates to appoint to the commission and possible revisions to the utility’s ordinances.
Following the facilities committee meeting, the full commission will meet at 2 p.m. in the same location, where it is expected to consider approving the encroachment agreement and leak adjustment.