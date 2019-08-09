Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s human resources committee discussed pay grades and pay for salaried employees during declared states of emergency on Thursday.
At a previous HR committee meeting, committee member Cornell Harvey, among others, asked for more information on the pay of other utilities. He said the committee wanted to make sure compensation for JWSC staff members is close to other, like-sized utilities.
The American Water Works Association provides nationwide studies of salaries for various positions. Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs relied on one such study Thursday.
The study in question looked at salaries for water and sewer utilities with 10,000 to 99,999 users. He said the JWSC sits at around 60-65,000.
Some jobs in the study didn’t match up perfectly with the equivalent positions at the JWSC, but Burroughs said it was close enough to draw some general conclusions.
“All told, from the AWWA study it appears we are well in range for what our salaries should be compared to other utilities that are operated like us and of the same size,” Burroughs said.
Harvey said the committee wanted to see a more localized study of utilities in the geographical area at its next meeting. He recommended looking at places like Waycross, Kingsland and Richmond Hill.
The committee also discussed the JWSC’s emergency pay policy.
“One of the things that has caused us problems in the past is not following our written emergency response pay policies,” Burroughs said. “(The Federal Emergency Management Agency) will only reimburse you for what is written in your policy prior to the event, you can’t change your policy midway through and then get reimbursed for that.”
“While we certainly want to compensate our employees fairly for helping out in those events, we do not want to have FEMA tell us we’re on our own for that if we can at all avoid it.”
If a salaried employee works over 40 hours a week during a state of emergency, the policy says he would receive regular pay for those excess hours.
Burroughs said he thought the policy was fair, but that it and the utility’s attendance policy could use some clarification.
The committee recommended the full commission approve the clarifications.
Following the HR committee meeting, the full commission met to consider several items it had on its last agenda on July 25. It could not vote to approve anything because too few members attended. To take official votes five members must be present.
Six members were on hand Thursday and approved all five items on the agenda.
Of the items on the agenda, the most costly was a $2 million to upgrade the sewer system north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95.
Much of the project will be covered by the developers of the Bergen Woods and Saddle Brooke residential neighborhoods. The utility entered into an agreement with both developers in which they would finance the improvements in exchange for guaranteed sewer access for their developments once the upgrades are complete.
Funds from the developers would cover the upgrades needed for their projects, but Burroughs said he saw it as an opportunity to bring some much-needed excess sewer capacity to the area.
Roughly $1.49 million will come out of the JWSC’s pocket, while the tap-in fees from the two developers will cover the rest.
The commission approved funding for the project and a $65,000 contract with Roberts Civil Engineering to design the upgrades.
Commissioners also approved a $625,000 project to inspect and repair pipes under and along Altama Avenue, repair a roof at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and sell off eight pieces of equipment as surplus.
The utility commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22.