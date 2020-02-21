On Thursday, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioners voted to approved a 2020 infrastructure project list totaling $7.44 million.
Of that, $4.64 million will be spent on mainland projects while $2.8 will go towards St. Simons Island, said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. The sewer system is in more need than the water system, he said, with $2.52 million going into the water system and $4.92 million to the sewer.
“We’re spreading the money out fairly well amongst both the mainland and island, water and sewer, so we’re hitting all of our need areas,” Burroughs said.
At $2 million, computer system upgrades at 130 sewer pump stations top the list. Burroughs said the upgrades will allow utility workers to control more functions of the stations remotely and collect more data on the sewer system.
The list included smaller dollar amounts for debt payments on a low-interest $15 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority; sewer pipe and pump station repairs and upgrades; new coats of paint on two water towers; a master plan update; and preliminary engineering work on expanding the sewer system into the Community Road and Arco areas, among other things.
According to Burroughs, all projects on the list will be underway or completed by the end of the year.
Money for the projects will come from two of the utility’s reserve accounts that are replenished by customer rates and sewer tap-in fees, Burroughs said.
He did say the utility had not yet put together a project list ordered by priority, but that it would have one available next month.
In other business, chairman Ben Turnipseed presented outgoing commissioner Steven Copeland with a plaque commemorating his service to the commission.
“I can’t say how much I have been blessed having known Steve during this time,” Turnipseed said.
Turnipseed said Copeland was a big help to himself and fellow commissioner Tripp Stephens during the early days of their terms on the commission.
Copeland, who was elected to serve on the JWSC in 2016, announced his resignation from the utility board in December. A Glynn County grand jury will select a replacement to serve in Copeland’s role until his term runs out at the end of this year.
A decision will likely come in March, according to utility officials.
The commission also voted to:
• Renew its property and liability insurance package with McGinty-Gordon & Associates, agreeing to annual premiums totaling $310,526.
• Defer an agreement with the private developer of the West Point Plantation subdivision on St. Simons Island to waive a certain amount of sewer tap-in fees in exchange for monetary assistance in upgrading a sewer pump station serving the development.
The JWSC’s next meeting is scheduled for March 5.