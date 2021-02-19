More than $7 million in contracts awarded by the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Thursday mark the beginning of the final phase of a $14.9 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project.
The utility had two major infrastructure initiatives on the SPLOST 2016 projects list, one to reroute the sewer system in the north mainland and another to overhaul a sewer pump station in Brunswick adding up to $15 million.
Rerouting the mainland sewer system to flow on a more efficient route to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brunswick, opening up more capacity for development, was expected to cost around $11.7 million, but the latest estimates place it at $14.9 million.
The first two phases are effectively complete and came with significant benefits of their own, like rehabilitating and replacing old pipes and boosting capacity in certain areas.
Once complete, Commissioner Bob Duncan said it would be “a capstone project for the mainland.”
On Thursday, the commission let a $4.7 million force main project contract to TB Landmark Construction and a $2.6 million contract for a pump station project to Southern Civil LLC, both part of the third phase of the SPLOST 2016 project.
The force main project involves laying 18,000 feet of pipe along Harry Driggers Boulevard and Canal Road and 818 feet of pipe on Ogden Drive. The second contract is for repairs and upgrades to two pump stations in the north mainland.
“We’re going to have a tremendous (sewer service) backbone throughout the county,” said Ben Turnipseed, utility commission chairman.
Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said the projects will take around a year to complete.
Turnipseed noted SPLOST is an important resource for the utility and enables it to tackle major infrastructure projects that would otherwise be outside its budget.
Early voting on a SPLOST 2021 referendum, which includes another $15 million for the utility, begins Monday.
Commissioners also approved a time extension on another pump station project. A plant shutdown in Hungary due to COVID-19 delayed the delivery of some components, Turnipseed said.
“This is happening on a lot of projects,” he said. “That’s why the project has been delayed.”