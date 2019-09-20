The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission approved an agreement Thursday to accommodate a 240-unit residential development on Old Cyprus Mill Road.
The 240 new units — planned for the tract of land between Cyprus Run and Moss Creek Villas on Old Cyprus Mill Road — would present something of a shock to the public sewer system in its current state, said Andrew Burroughs, JWSC interim executive director.
The developer, Hillpointe Residential LLC, will upgrade two pump stations in the area. In exchange, the utility will put the money spent on the upgrades toward future sewer tap-in fee purchases, said utility legal counsel Charles Dorminy.
Hillpointe has two years from the date the agreement is signed to complete the project. It likely won’t take that long, said commission chairman Ben Turnipseed, as the developer is already clearing the property.
He said the agreement is similar to several the utility has entered into with other developers.
The commission voted 6-0 to approve the agreement. Commissioner Tripp Stephens attended the beginning of the meeting but asked to be excused before the vote.
In other business, the commission voted 7-0 to accept a $15 million low-interest, 30-year loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
The interest rate of 2.38 percent only applies to money the commission uses, Turnipseed said.
Roughly $5 million will be put into repairing and rehabilitating the public sewer system, Turnipseed said, while the remaining $10 million will go toward renovations and upgrades to the Academy Creek and Dunbar Creek wastewater treatment plants.
Before the loan is official, the Brunswick City and Glynn County commissions must also approve the agreement. The utility has until Feb. 1, 2022, to complete projects financed by the loan, he explained.
The commission also voted to approve a $216,171 contract to repair 55 manholes, transfer $1 million in excess revenue into the utility’s sewer repair and rehabilitation reserve and to terminate a water tower antenna lease agreement with Verizon so it can sign onto a group contract with other companies leasing water tower space.
During the meeting, the commission held two closed sessions. All seven commissioners entered closed session to discuss personnel matters at the beginning of the meeting. Another closed session was held at the end after Stephens left. No official action was taken on the subject of either discussion. The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3.